Delhi govt schools draw praise

A “landmark transformation” of Delhi’s government school system found a mention in the Niti Aayog’s ‘India Innovation Index 2020’.

According to ‘India Innovation Index 2020’, among all pillars under Human Capital, states have performed the best on National Achievement Survey scores (Class X), wherein the average NAS score achieved by all states is 35.66. The NAS is conducted by the NCERT to assess learning levels of students across all states and Union Territories in Mathematics, Modern Indian Language, English, Sciences and Social Sciences.

The NCERT survey for class 10 was conducted in 2018, and the Niti Aayog report mentions that Delhi had scored the highest in it with 44.73.

“Given Delhi’s high-income levels as well as the landmark transformation of the government school system, the national capital reported the highest NAS score (44.73),” it stated.

Following this, Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia tweeted: “It’s a matter of pride for Delhi that our government schools have been ranked top in country in NITI Ayog’s NAS report attributing landmark transformation of the govt school system.”