Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Delhi govt schools Class 10 pass percentage jumps from 81 to 97 after compartment exams

Compartment examinations are held by the board to give another chance to students who were unable to clear one or two subjects and to enable them to clear the grade in that year itself if they pass the second chance.

After the results of the compartment exams have been declared, the number of children who were able to clear Class 10 from these schools has shot up to 97.29 per cent.

Delhi government schools have seen a jump of more than 15 percentage points in their CBSE Class 10 results after the compartment examinations, the results of which were declared this week.

With the introduction of the alternate school-level assessment scheme last year, the pass percentage of Delhi government schools surged from 82.61 per cent to 97.52 per cent, almost at par with the national pass percentage of 99.04 per cent. However, this year, they have registered a pass percentage of 81.36 per cent, far below the national pass percentage of 94.4 per cent.

After the results of the compartment exams have been declared, the number of children who were able to clear Class 10 from these schools has shot up to 97.29 per cent.

While the results were released on July 22, the compartment exams were held from August 23 and the Class 10 results were released on September 9. A slight increase in the number of students passed has also been recorded in class 12.

“I congratulate all students who have passed CBSE’s class 10 and 12 compartment exams. Pass percentage of Delhi government’s classes 10 and 12 now are 97.29% and 98.21% respectively! This surpasses pre-COVID full-scale CBSE exam results of 2018-2019 significantly. So proud of my students and teachers!” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

In 2018-2019, the Class 10 results in Delhi government schools had been 71.97 per cent which increased to 81.4 per cent after compartment exams.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 03:13:31 pm
