From April 1, attendance tracking system to identify kids in distress to kick in at Delhi govt schools

With physical attendance in schools no longer optional from April 1, the ‘Early Warning System’ to pre-emptively identify children in distress by tracking school attendance will become fully operational.

‘The Early Warning System’ is a project of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), which has identified that there are a few reasons largely responsible for sustained absence from school — child labour, begging, substance abuse, parental incarceration, parental death, disability, medical issues, and getting involved in crime. The idea is to track student attendance and intervene in case of sustained absence to try and address distress situations a student may be in.

While the commission has been orienting schools about the system since late last year, physical attendance in school has been optional due to the pandemic and the hybrid mode continued. But from April 1, all schools will move completely offline.

“The School Management Committee members and school mitras are reaching out to parents. Once all the children will be there, the Early Warning System will also help keep track of children returning to and attending school, and it takes note even if a student has been absent for a week,” said DCPCR member Ranjana Prasad.

The ‘Early Warning System’— designed by the DoE’s IT department and the child commission — is linked to school attendance records. If a child is absent for more than seven days in a row or has less than 66% attendance overall, an automated SMS will be sent to the child’s guardian. If there is no response to this, after a few days, an IVRS message will be sent. After a few days, the teacher is to call and try to identify the problem and log in the issue into the system if identified. The last step is a home visit by the school management committee, and if the child cannot be found, they are identified as high-risk and the mechanism of the DCPCR and the District Child Protection Unit will be activated.