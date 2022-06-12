English training for govt school teachers in Delhi

The Delhi government is launching an intensive training programme in oral communication skills in English for teachers in its schools as a teacher empowerment programme. Teachers who sign up for the programme, called Project Teacher Empowerment, will undergo two hours of face-to-face training every day for an overall of 160 hours, said officials.

This programme will be open to all regular teachers in Delhi government schools, from primary teachers to vice-principals and principals.

“The directorate of education provides opportunity for English as a medium of instruction for students in its schools. Hence, acquisition of communication skills in English is widely critical for teachers for prolific and engaging interactions with students. Teachers are responsible for comprehending and breaking down complex information themselves, conveying this information clearly to their students (both verbally and in written form), presenting it in a manner that sustains their attention, improving their listening skills and resolves their problems,” read a notification for the programme.

Teachers who undergo the programme will have to appear in an internationally valid test such as GESE (Graded Examinations in Spoken English) or APTIS. Teachers have been told that those who are placed in C2 and C1 levels of international certification will be sponsored for international conferences and will be invited to be part of schools of specialised excellence, Delhi Model Virtual School, Core Academic Unit, Delhi Board of Secondary Examination and so on.

Director Himanshu Gupta also wrote to all teachers encouraging them to sign up for the programme. “It is anticipated that this project will result in a paradigm shift in your existing dexterity regarding the use of the English language in schools and otherwise. It is envisioned that this Continuous Professional Development opportunity will be a highlight of your whole teaching-learning journey,” he wrote.