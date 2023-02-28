Delhi govt school teacher among 2 held by ED for promising help to accused held in Power Bank app case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently arrested two men, including a teacher of a Delhi government school, for allegedly taking Rs 2.6 crore from an accused involved in the Power Bank app case to get him help from the ED.

An ED spokesperson said, “We have arrested two men, identified as Jeetandra Prasad, a middleman and Dinesh Singh Kushwaha, a school teacher in Delhi on February 25. These persons had taken Rs 2.6 crore from one of the accused identified as Vaibhav Dipak Shah in the Power Bank app case through a Hawala channel on the pretext of getting his work done from the ED.”

According to ED, the complaint was filed in this matter with the Special Cell of Delhi Police. “ED took serious note and conducted searches at the premises of these two and arrested them in the matter after finding them involved in dealing with proceeds of crime. From the searches conducted, cash of Rs 47.5 lakh, forged summons/notices, duplicate official stamps, digital data pertaining to huge cash transactions pertaining to cheating and fraud have been recovered from Jeetandra’s residence,” the spokesperson said.

“Investigation into siphoning of public money of more than Rs 250 crore by Chinese National in Power Bank app case is in progress. Several FIRs in different states have been filed in this case in various states and a large number of people have been duped,” the spokesperson added.

In November 2021, the Delhi Police had told a court that over five lakh Indians have been cheated to the tune of Rs 250 crore with the assistance of Chinese citizens, who are a part of a crime syndicate that had coaxed people to invest their money.