Delhi govt school students to get counselling for post-Covid exam stress from December 7

Pre-exam counselling and stress management workshops for students of classes 10 and 12 in Delhi government schools will begin on December 7, with the education department flagging concerns about increased stress after the Covid pandemic.

“Post COVID time has been tough for the students in terms of adjustment to reopening of school, re-exposure to offline classes and other challenges like need of self discipline to follow regular schedule etc. As exams approach, the level of stress and anxiety rise many fold,” stated a circular issued by the Directorate of Education last week.

Educational and vocational guidance counsellors (EVGC) assigned to these schools have been directed to conduct small, focused workshops for pre-examination counselling as well as post-examination career counselling in phases from December 7.

“Exam stress can cause one to feel anxious, depressed, demotivated and can also cause disturbed sleeping or eating habits. Examinations, deadlines, pressures of huge syllabus and poor time management are major factors, especially so, in case of students appearing for the CBSE and admission tests like CUET examinations… To handle the stress, the EVGC has to empower the students with life skills such as self awareness, problem solving and decision making which will enable them to solidify their plan, help them turn their plan into a positive milestone

rather than a hit and trial,” the circular stated.