scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Delhi govt school students to get counselling for post-Covid exam stress from December 7

Educational and vocational guidance counsellors assigned to these schools have been directed to conduct small, focused workshops for pre-examination counselling as well as post-examination career counselling in phases.

Stress management workshops for students of classes 10 and 12 in Delhi government schools will begin on December 7. (File/Representational)

Pre-exam counselling and stress management workshops for students of classes 10 and 12 in Delhi government schools will begin on December 7, with the education department flagging concerns about increased stress after the Covid pandemic.

“Post COVID time has been tough for the students in terms of adjustment to reopening of school, re-exposure to offline classes and other challenges like need of self discipline to follow regular schedule etc. As exams approach, the level of stress and anxiety rise many fold,” stated a circular issued by the Directorate of Education last week.

Educational and vocational guidance counsellors (EVGC) assigned to these schools have been directed to conduct small, focused workshops for pre-examination counselling as well as post-examination career counselling in phases from December 7.

“Exam stress can cause one to feel anxious, depressed, demotivated and can also cause disturbed sleeping or eating habits. Examinations, deadlines, pressures of huge syllabus and poor time management are major factors, especially so, in case of students appearing for the CBSE and admission tests like CUET examinations… To handle the stress, the EVGC has to empower the students with life skills such as self awareness, problem solving and decision making which will enable them to solidify their plan, help them turn their plan into a positive milestone

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...Premium
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechsPremium
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechs
More from Delhi

rather than a hit and trial,” the circular stated.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 10:20:32 am
Next Story

Watch: Polish goalkeeper Szczesny consoles his sobbing son after Poland’s loss to France

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close