Olympic medallist Ravi Dahiya’s school renamed after him

To honour Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya, the Delhi government on Tuesday changed the name of Rajkiya Bal Vidyalaya in Adarsh Nagar, of which Dahiya is an alumnus, to Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia felicitated wrestler Ravi Dahiya and said that “through his hard work, a student of Delhi government school has now become a youth icon for the nation”.

Renaming Schools after our Heroes!💯 Delhi Govt to re-name Olympic Silver Medallist @ravidahiya60‘s school after him! He was a student of Delhi Govt’s Adarsh Nagar School which will now be called ‘Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidhyalaya’ The kind of ‘renaming’ we can all appreciate 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0UeMP1qFdG — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 17, 2021

Dahiya said the Delhi government “consistently supported him to help him win the Olympic medal” through financial assistance.

“The Delhi government had assisted Ravi Dahiya with training, coaches and other sports equipment during his training under Delhi government’s Mission Excellence,” the government said in a statement.

Felicitating Dahiya, Sisodia said, “It is a matter of great pride that an alumnus of Delhi government school has won an Olympic Medal for India. A large portrait of Ravi Dahiya will also be installed in this school so that young children are inspired and motivated to have an Olympic dream and bring glory to our great nation.”

“The Delhi government is committed to promoting sports in Delhi at every level. The Delhi government is soon going to set up the School of Specialised Excellence for Sports along with Delhi Sports University. The idea is to recognise young talent in sports and continuously support them throughout their sporting journey. Admissions to this school will start from the next academic session,” he said.

Sisodia said the “hurdle” was that sports was not given the same weightage as studies, but the Delhi government had launched a scheme at three levels to help sportspersons who are performing well in sports.