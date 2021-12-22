Delhi govt plans to develop ‘school hub’ spread over 11 acres

The government Tuesday said it is developing the country’s “most advanced government school hub” in the capital which is spread over 11.63 acres.

“To provide holistic education to students, the school would advance sports along with learning. This school hub, designed keeping in mind the specialisation of STEM and Humanities, will have separate building blocks for both the specialisations. A magnificent Olympic-size swimming pool complex will also be built in the school hub,” the government said in a statement.

“Along with this, along with 240 classrooms, 13 labs equipped with all modern technologies and resources will be set up in which eight labs will be for STEM specialised and five labs for Humanities specialised school. Along with this, four libraries will also be prepared here for primary and senior secondary classes,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday took stock of the progress. “This school will be prepared keeping in mind the overall development of the children. This school building will be different from the normal schools and the entire school premises would be involved in the learning process of the children,” he said.

At the hub, four multipurpose sports courts along with 12 badminton courts will be developed. A common gymnastics area will also be prepared for both schools. “A grand auditorium with a seating capacity of 1,000 people will also be constructed in the school hub. This auditorium will be equipped with all modern facilities and it can be used for various cultural activities in the school as well as for large conferences. Along with this, a multipurpose hall with a capacity of 250 people will also be prepared here,” the government said.

“The school will have a magnificent world-class Olympic size swimming pool complex, in which heating and cooling facilities will be present. The length of the swimming pool will be 50 meters and width will be 25 meters to allow maximum children to practice swimming at the same time,” it added.

Sisodia said after completion of the school, “children will bring laurels to India from all over the world after receiving quality education from here. It is our responsibility to provide all the facilities to schools, but a good school is not marked by only a magnificent building but by the hard work of its students and teachers,” he said.