Reading room, story-telling, birdhouses: Delhi govt school heads share special initiatives at awards ceremony

From a reading room for non-school hours to creating a haven for birds on the school campus — heads of six government schools shared their special initiatives with other school administrators during the Excellence in Education awards held Monday.

At the award ceremony, 48 schools were recognised by the Delhi government under various categories of awards for the year 2020 and 45 schools for the year 2021. A total of 276 students who were toppers in classes X and XII were also awarded.

Hon’ble Dy CM & @Minister_Edu Sri @msisodia inaugurated Excellence in Education Awards 2021 today at Thyagraj Sports complex in presence of Principle secretary Sri H Rajesh Prasad, Director Edu Sri @gupta_iitdelhi & other dignitaries. pic.twitter.com/RrHW725FON — DIRECTORATE OF EDUCATION Delhi (@Dir_Education) March 7, 2022

Along with this, a new initiative was the ‘Edudel Talk’ in which six heads of schools were selected out of 60 applicants to talk about any unique initiative they have introduced in their schools. According to education department officials, the aim is to encourage more principals to take more initiatives in adopting practices that can enhance the learning of children.

Among these was Awadhesh Kumar Kha, principal of Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya, Sector 8, who introduced a reading room by converting two classrooms into a hall after receiving complaints that students do not have a conducive environment to study at home. The room remains open for 365 days, from 8 am to 8 pm for students who want to study and prepare for competitions after school hours.

Another initiative was one taken by Anita Dixit at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sultanpuri. After students raised the issue of lack of birds in the area, the school started creating awareness about different birds, especially sparrows. Students also started building birdhouses and bird feeders in school.

At School of Specialised Excellence Kalkaji, principal Ritu Kumari has worked towards building a culture of story-telling. “One day, I was doing a friendly interactive session with the students of Class IX. When I questioned them about their everyday routine, it was observed that students spend most of their time on electronic gadgets. I asked them to write stories of their choice and next day we had many new stories. Students shared their experiences of writing and inventing stories. And thus we were able to bring out new talents of students’ storytelling,” she said. These older students then share these stories with primary class children.