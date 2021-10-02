Delhi govt school admissions to Classes 9 & 11 extended till October 11

The admission process to Classes IX and XI at Delhi government schools has been further extended to October 11.

“…in order to provide relief to the students who could not apply in the previous admission cycles and are still approaching the higher authorities for admissions, it has been decided to provide one more opportunity for admission through offline application / registration & allotment of schools to all such students along with those who have passed Class X Compartment Examination 2021,” the admission circular read.

The school allotment list will be put out on October 13.

Since the results of the compartment exams have recently been announced, schools have been directed to ensure that they admit all of their own students and those in their feeder schools who have passed the Class X compartment exam to their school.