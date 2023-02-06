Delhi govt has not agreed to fund RRTS sections to Rajasthan, Haryana, says Union Minister Puri

The Delhi government had not agreed to provide funds for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors connecting the national capital with Rajasthan and Haryana, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In response to a question by MP Kartikeya Sharma about the status of the Alwar-Delhi-Panipat RRTS project, the Minister’s written reply stated: “The Detailed Project Report (DPR) with approval and financial commitment of Government of Haryana for Delhi-Panipat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor and approval with financial commitment of Government of Haryana and Government of Rajasthan for Delhi-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) RRTS corridor, which is part of Delhi-Alwar RRTS corridor, have been received.

“However, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) has not agreed to provide financial support for Delhi-SNB and Delhi-Panipat RRTS corridors,” he said.

The Minister said the Delhi-SNB and Delhi-Panipat RRTS corridors had not been approved by the Centre, so there was no question of delay in completion.

The Board of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is carrying out the RRTS project, had in December approved the construction of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor – the first installment of the longer Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar corridor that was estimated to take five years to complete.