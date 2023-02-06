scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Advertisement

Delhi govt has not agreed to fund RRTS sections to Rajasthan, Haryana, says Union Minister Puri

The Board of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation had in December approved the construction of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor – the first installment of the longer Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar corridor that was estimated to take five years to complete.

hardeep puriHardeep Puri said the Delhi-SNB and Delhi-Panipat RRTS corridors had not been approved by the Centre, so there was no question of delay in completion. (Express file photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The Delhi government had not agreed to provide funds for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors connecting the national capital with Rajasthan and Haryana, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In response to a question by MP Kartikeya Sharma about the status of the Alwar-Delhi-Panipat RRTS project, the Minister’s written reply stated: “The Detailed Project Report (DPR) with approval and financial commitment of Government of Haryana for Delhi-Panipat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor and approval with financial commitment of Government of Haryana and Government of Rajasthan for Delhi-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) RRTS corridor, which is part of Delhi-Alwar RRTS corridor, have been received.

Don't miss |Delhi: What is at the heart of the ruckus inside MCD?

“However, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) has not agreed to provide financial support for Delhi-SNB and Delhi-Panipat RRTS corridors,” he said.

The Minister said the Delhi-SNB and Delhi-Panipat RRTS corridors had not been approved by the Centre, so there was no question of delay in completion.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
Delhi Confidential: PM Modi, top leaders attend Nadda wedding, but QR cod...
Delhi Confidential: PM Modi, top leaders attend Nadda wedding, but QR cod...
What could be the govt’s calculations behind the slashing of the MG...
What could be the govt’s calculations behind the slashing of the MG...
More from Delhi

The Board of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is carrying out the RRTS project, had in December approved the construction of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor – the first installment of the longer Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar corridor that was estimated to take five years to complete.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 17:44 IST
Next Story

Vinícius Júnior again targeted by racist insults in Spain

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close