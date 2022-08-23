scorecardresearch
Delhi govt rolls out three-year action plan for e-vehicle infra

The transport department, for the first time, distributed ‘Switch Delhi EV Awards’ and felicitated stakeholders in the e-mobility sector.

“... Delhi has already emerged as India’s first state where EV adoption rate has reached double digits, and is on par with... cities across the world,” said DDC V-C Jasmine Shah.

The Delhi government, on completion of two years of its e-vehicle policy, released a three-year action plan to create a network of charging and battery swapping stations at the fourth Delhi EV forum. The transport department, for the first time, distributed ‘Switch Delhi EV Awards’ and felicitated stakeholders in the e-mobility sector.

“The Delhi EV policy is among the best drafted and executed policies… We firmly believe Delhi’s EV journey, with focus on 3 key levers of incentivisation, innovation, and inclusion, will go a long way towards strengthening EV ecosystem and accelerating transport decarbonisation…,” said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

10-year-old dies in school

