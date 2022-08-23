Delhi govt rolls out three-year action plan for e-vehicle infra

The Delhi government, on completion of two years of its e-vehicle policy, released a three-year action plan to create a network of charging and battery swapping stations at the fourth Delhi EV forum. The transport department, for the first time, distributed ‘Switch Delhi EV Awards’ and felicitated stakeholders in the e-mobility sector.

“The Delhi EV policy is among the best drafted and executed policies… We firmly believe Delhi’s EV journey, with focus on 3 key levers of incentivisation, innovation, and inclusion, will go a long way towards strengthening EV ecosystem and accelerating transport decarbonisation…,” said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

“… Delhi has already emerged as India’s first state where EV adoption rate has reached double digits, and is on par with… cities across the world,” said DDC V-C Jasmine Shah.