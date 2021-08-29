Delhi govt restructures doorstep delivery to include a second vendor, bring in ‘competition’

The Delhi government has approved a proposal to restructure the doorstep delivery of public services scheme by roping in new firms to execute the project, and expand the ambit of the “faceless services”.

While the doorstep delivery of public services scheme was launched in October, 2018, the “faceless services” scheme, which covers only the Transport Department for now, was operationalised earlier this month.

Both the schemes are aimed at removing the need for people to visit government offices for availing benefits of policies by way of filling up forms, getting them attested etc. Under the doorstep services, agents help people fill up applications, while under the faceless services, an applicant can directly make submissions.

The three-year contract with VFS Global, which was executing the doorstep scheme, ends this month, Kejriwal said. The Indian Express had reported last year that the government is inclined to have a relook at the contract.

“Soon, all services of the Delhi government will be made faceless where citizens will be able to access any government service while sitting at home and would not require coming to government offices. Citizens will just have to login to their computer and can get all their work done from the government portals. All services of the transport department have already gone digital, and soon the entire Delhi government’s services will go online,” the state government said in a statement.

It added, “The cabinet has decided to further extend the doorstep delivery of public services with new vendors this time. A lot of enhancements will be implemented in the next phase of the service. This includes making the 1076 number toll-free and dividing the work between two vendors. Giving the responsibility of the service to two vendors will bring a positive sense of competition that will further benefit the citizens. We will soon float tenders for the next phase of the project.”

Under the doorstep services scheme, agents, who are called “mobile sahayaks”, respond to requests made by people through the helpline, 1076, for services ranging from issuance of marriage and caste certificates to driving licenses.