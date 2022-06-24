Delhi govt restricts entry of heavy, medium commercial vehicles from Oct-Feb: Truckers, traders oppose move, write to CM, L-G

A day after the transport department announced its decision to restrict the entry of all heavy and medium commercial vehicles into Delhi from October to February to curb pollution, truckers and traders’ associations have written a letter to the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister, expressing their opposition and demanding the rollback.

In a bid to combat air pollution, the transport department earlier this month decided to implement a five-month curb on entry of all types of heavy and medium diesel commercial vehicles like lorries, trucks, tempos, and mini tempos into the city from October 1 to February 28, 2023.

Usually, trucks are banned following guidelines of pollution and air quality watchdogs like the Commission for Air Quality Management, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, National Green Tribunal or the environment department for only 15-20 days.

Rajender Kapoor, president of All India Motor and Goods Transport Association and Delhi Goods Transport Organisation, in the letter, said, “Several daily essential items like food, fruits, vegetables, milk, wheat, rice and dairy products are transported from Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kashmir to Delhi. The transportation quantity is in hundreds of tons, which is possible only with heavy motor vehicles, not light motor vehicles. Many transporters have switched to BS-VI compliant fuel.”

Kapoor added that the trucks are run only on diesel, and they have switched their LMVs to CNG which is only capable of meeting the demand as it is meant for shorter distances.

“Apart from food, the four-five months’ ban will completely affect the daily life and infrastructure development in the city. Heavy machinery and building materials can only be transported in HMVs. We are adhering to all the pollution norms such as PUC, and a national permit is issued by all states to travel across India, including entry into Delhi, and the tax levied encompasses it. The decision is unfair since CNG also emits gases, which are harmful to health. We strongly oppose this decision and request the government to rethink. We have family, and this will affect our businesses, especially when many are still recovering from Covid,” said Kapoor.

Meanwhile, traders’ associations like the Confederation of Indian Traders Association (CAIT) said it held a meeting with transport and truck associations and has decided to stage a protest against the government’s decision.

“The five months’ period is a crucial period since many festivals and the wedding season coincide with it, and businesses boom between November and February. Implementing ways to protect the environment and people from pollution is important, and necessary steps should be taken, but without harming businesses,” said CAIT general secretary Pradeep Khandelwal.

Truckers’ associations expressed concerns about switching to electric or CNG due to long routes and lack of facilities. “About 90 per cent of goods in Delhi come from other states through trucks. Does the government want to shut down all such businesses for five months? The biggest question is, how will goods come to Delhi and how will goods go from Delhi to other states? The traders of Delhi will definitely demand an answer from the Delhi government,” said CAIT.

The transport department, however, said that during the ban period, all vehicles carrying essential items will be allowed to enter the city. While other trucks running on petrol and diesel will not be allowed. “These are preventive steps to control pollution during the peak time. The commercial goods vehicles can use the Kundli Manesar Palwal and Eastern Peripheral expressways without entering the city. Delhi sees 70,000-80,000 trucks per day and vehicular emissions are the biggest contributors to pollution,” said a transport officer.

Further, the transport department has also written to neighbouring states to switch or comply with BS-VI compliant fuel buses from October 1 as part of its pollution action plan.