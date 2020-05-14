Delhi govt replaces Lok Nayak medical director

Lok Nayak Lok Nayak

The Delhi government has replaced Lok Nayak Hospital medical director Dr J C Passey, days after the Centre asked the government to withdraw his appointment owing to his age.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare sought a clarification on the appointment from the Delhi government within 10 days. Guidelines from the Ministry state that officers having attained the age of 62 years will not be assigned charge of administrative posts, and they will be retained in non-administrative posts till retirement/superannuation etc.

Passey, who turned 62 in 2018, was assigned temporary charge of the hospital on March 26, and replaced Dr Kishore Singh.

The order issued by Health Secretary Padmini Singla states that Dr Suresh Kumar, director professor of the department of medicine, will take charge of the post. Dr Passey will continue to work in the department of ENT at Maulana Azad Medical College.

