Follow Us:
Thursday, February 20, 2020
Must Read

Delhi govt renews tenure of DDC vice-chairperson

An advisory body formed in 2015, days after the Arvind Kejriwal government took power, DDC has contributed in formulating the Delhi Solar Policy, Outcome Budget, e- vehicle policy, among other interventions.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: February 21, 2020 3:00:02 am
Jasmine Shah, the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) Vice-Chairperson. (Photo: Facebook @Jasmine Shah)

The Delhi government Thursday renewed the term of Jasmine Shah as the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) Vice-Chairperson.

An advisory body formed in 2015, days after the Arvind Kejriwal government took power, DDC has contributed in formulating the Delhi Solar Policy, Outcome Budget, e- vehicle policy, among other interventions.

It will also work on the 10-point guarantee card promised by AAP. Shah, appointed vice-chairperson in 2018, was with the MIT’s Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) earlier.

“DDC’s focus over the next five years will be to work closely with citizens to make Delhi a 21st Century city that every Indian can be proud of,” said Shah.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 20: Latest News

Advertisement