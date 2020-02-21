Delhi govt renews tenure of DDC vice-chairperson

Jasmine Shah, the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) Vice-Chairperson. (Photo: Facebook @Jasmine Shah) Jasmine Shah, the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) Vice-Chairperson. (Photo: Facebook @Jasmine Shah)

The Delhi government Thursday renewed the term of Jasmine Shah as the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) Vice-Chairperson.

An advisory body formed in 2015, days after the Arvind Kejriwal government took power, DDC has contributed in formulating the Delhi Solar Policy, Outcome Budget, e- vehicle policy, among other interventions.

It will also work on the 10-point guarantee card promised by AAP. Shah, appointed vice-chairperson in 2018, was with the MIT’s Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) earlier.

“DDC’s focus over the next five years will be to work closely with citizens to make Delhi a 21st Century city that every Indian can be proud of,” said Shah.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.