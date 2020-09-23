Delhi govt releases salary grant to 6 DU colleges

However, no funds have been released for Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College among others. (File )

The Delhi government Tuesday released a grant in aid for salaries to six Delhi University colleges fully funded by it. However, the remaining six colleges which have not received any funds, are yet to receive grants.

Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education & Sports Sciences, Acharya Narendra Dev College, Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women, Maharaja Agrasen College, B R Ambedkar College and Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences received funds of Rs 4 crore, Rs 6.8 crore, Rs 4.65 crore, Rs 5.8 crore, Rs 6.35 crore and Rs 4.5 crore respectively, Delhi government sources said.

However, no funds have been released for Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Maharishi Valmiki College of Education.

DU Teachers’ Association President Rajib Ray said, “The allocated amount does not cover all expenses of these colleges, yet we hope the Delhi government at least transfers these funds to the colleges immediately. Unfortunately, the other six colleges still await the sanction… We must remind the government that these divisive policies will not work with us.”

Former Academic Council member Pankaj Garg said, “They (the government) are following the policy of divide-and-rule and unnecessarily harassing the teachers of rest of the six colleges. They must sanction and release grants of the rest of the colleges.”

Delhi government officials said that since the six colleges had cooperated on matters regarding the accounts audit, funds for salaries were released.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.