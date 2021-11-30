Delhi govt releases EV charging norms for corporates

The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) launched a guidebook for EV Charging in workplaces for corporates, Monday.

DDC vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah said research suggested that 90% of EVs are charged at home or workplace.

“This guidebook details the processes involved for effective decision-making to install workplace charging and is aimed at making corporates an integral part of the EV movement,” he said.

Delhi at present has 380 public EV charging points and this will be increased to 500 points in the next six months.

“To build charging infrastructure at mass scale, we are also subsidising private installation of chargers. The private sector showed great interest and we heard their concerns regarding planning and implementation of EV charging stations at workplaces…,” Shah said.