Delhi govt releases draft EV policy: Benefits you can draw if planning to to switch to electric soon

The Delhi government released a draft of its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026 on Saturday that revised the purchase incentives for some categories of vehicles. But how much are you going to benefit while buying your next EV?

Two-wheelers

The government has proposed a tapering incentive, including for electric two-wheelers, which means that if you buy a vehicle in the first year after the introduction of the policy, you will get a higher incentive compared to the second year, and so on. The policy offers a subsidy of Rs 10,000 per kWh of battery capacity (up to a maximum of Rs 30,000) in the first year. It gets cut in the second year by one-third to reach Rs 6,600 per kWh of battery capacity (up to a maximum of Rs 20,000), and is halved to Rs 3,300 per kWh of battery capacity (up to a maximum of Rs 10,000) in the third year. Only electric two-wheelers with ex-factory prices of less than Rs 2.25 lakh are eligible.