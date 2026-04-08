Delhi govt records over 10% rise in excise revenue, sets new target

Officials added that bringing down the number of dry days has also played well. For instance, liquor stores in the Capital were open on Holi this time.

The Delhi Excise department has recorded a 10.5% increase in revenue collection from excise duty alone this year. According to official data, it collected Rs 6,300 crore from April 2025 till March 31 this year against Rs 5,700 crore in the previous year.

The government has also set a revenue target of Rs 7,200 crore, only through excise duty, for the current financial year, said a senior Excise official.

The government has also set a revenue target of Rs 7,200 crore through excise duty, said a senior Excise official.

“The revenue collection not only improved, it has crossed the target, that too only through excise duty. If we include VAT, it will increase further…Keeping this in view, the government has given the department and the four corporations that run retail liquor shops a target of Rs 7,200 crore revenue through excise duty for the current financial year,” said a senior government official.