Delhi govt records over 10% rise in excise revenue, sets new target

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The Delhi Excise department has recorded a 10.5% increase in revenue collection from excise duty alone this year. According to official data, it collected Rs 6,300 crore from April 2025 till March 31 this year against Rs 5,700 crore in the previous year.
The government has also set a revenue target of Rs 7,200 crore, only through excise duty, for the current financial year, said a senior Excise official.
The government has also set a revenue target of Rs 7,200 crore through excise duty, said a senior Excise official.
“The revenue collection not only improved, it has crossed the target, that too only through excise duty. If we include VAT, it will increase further…Keeping this in view, the government has given the department and the four corporations that run retail liquor shops a target of Rs 7,200 crore revenue through excise duty for the current financial year,” said a senior government official.
On an average, the department collected Rs 525 crore through excise duty every month, said officials.
“The revenue collection in the initial months was a bit slow, but it picked up after September and October — around the festival season,” said another official.
Officials added that bringing down the number of dry days has also played well. For instance, liquor stores in the Capital were open on Holi this time.
“Besides, the government has taken several steps to curb illegal smuggling of liquor. Weekly raids and surprise inspections were held and illegal liquor was confiscated. For better consumer experience, the department also pushed availability of liquor brands, adding over 1,700 to the shelves,” an official said, adding that they are also opening “modern” shops and segregating shops cluster wise.
The department also handed out licences to open microbreweries in malls and popular markets. Currently, there are 11 microbreweries in the city.
Excise is one of the main sources of revenue for the Delhi government. “Excise revenue helps the city grow financially and plays a key role in making it surplus,” said an official.
Asked about the new target, a senior Excise official said, “Last year, the initial target was set at Rs 7,000 crore, but the government revised it to Rs 6,000 crore after six months. But now there have been improvements, brands have been added, so we believe that the target can be met.”
Further, the government had developed the ‘e-Abkari’ app to provide information to customers regarding vendor location, stock, etc. Besides, the DSIIDC, which runs liquor vends in the city, has developed an android app which allows customers to book liquor online and pick it up from stores. Officials said that the government has plans to expand it to other corporations as well.
Currently, in Delhi, only government-run liquor shops are allowed to operate. Operation of private shops came to a halt after the previous government scrapped its 2021 liquor policy following probe by investigation agencies like CBI and ED.
The government has also extended the old excise regime for another year, till March 2027.
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