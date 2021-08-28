Delhi govt recommends names of three top doctors for Padma Awards

The Delhi government has decided to recommend to the Centre the names of ILBS Director Dr SK Sarin, LNJP Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar and Max Healthcare Clinical Director (Internal Medicine) Sandeep Budhiraja for Padma Awards, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Saturday.

The names of the three medical professionals were picked from a list of 740 names, which were suggested by 9,427 people who responded to the call of the Delhi government to send their choices, Kejriwal said. A committee led by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, as members, had picked the names.

“It was a very difficult task to pick three names. The three names that will be forwarded will in a way represent all the doctors and paramedics of Delhi. The doctors and paramedics served us selflessly during the entire pandemic, putting their own lives at risk. It is time to honour them,” Kejriwal said.

Dr Sarin, who was part of the Delhi government’s expert committee on Covid management, operationalised the “world’s first plasma bank, which came to the aid of many people. Over 8000 units of plasma were sent out from the ILBS plasma bank”, Kejriwal said. At ILBS, the Delhi government’s first genome sequencing lab was also opened.

Dr Kumar of LNJP Hospital, which has treated 20,500 Covid patients, among the highest in the country, started a unique initiative which enabled attendants and patients to interact over video-conferencing, which helped particularly those who don’t own smartphones.

“The second plasma bank and genome sequencing facility was opened at LNJP, which had 50 ICU beds when the pandemic started and has 900 today. As many as 627 deliveries took place in the hospital including 266 C-sections,” Kejriwal said.

Dr Budhiraja, in his leadership capacity, treated not just Delhiites, but patients from across north India, the CM said, adding that plasma therapy was also started by him first.