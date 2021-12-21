Delhi govt receives bids to set up 100 EV charging stations

The Delhi Transport Department has received 12 bids from some top companies for the installation of 100 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations with 500 points across the city, said an official.

As per officials, the tendering process was scheduled to start in February and installation work in by June-August. However, the first tender issued for setting out 100 charging stations failed and the project got delayed due to the outbreak of Covid second wave.

“The work has gained speed now. After the first tender halted due to the second wave, the department issued corrigendum and issued fresh tenders recently. We have received 12 bids and all are top players and companies in the market. This is also interesting because this is one of the biggest tenders in the country with participation of private partners and charging strategy and it is getting good response from the bidders,” said a senior government official.

“Earlier, the charging station was set up through Energy Efficient Service Limited (ESSL). But, the Delhi Government is engaging private partners and also the government does not have to pay anything. We will just provide land and other things. People will be benefited greatly as the cost of charging the EV’s is very less,” said the official.

The fare for charging EVs will be per unit based on the Kilowatt, the official added. For instance, the unit cost will be Rs 4.50, and including GST and other charges, it is around Rs 7 per unit. “The two and three-wheelers take about six units to get charged, it means it will take only Rs 42 for charging two-wheelers and three-wheelers. It will also reduce pollution,” said the official.

Officials added that charging stations will be set up at 70 Delhi metro stations, DTC bus depots, parking lots and other places. The 100 charging stations will have 500 charging points. A battery swapping facility will also be available at every charging station.

Officials said that the locations have also been identified. Out of the total station, 22 stations will be in North West, 18 in South, 18 in West district, 14 in Southwest, 8 in East, 4 in North and the New Delhi district will also have 4 stations.

Each charging facility will have 50 fast charging points and one slow charging point. The tender is expected to be finalised by the end of this December and the work to start in this new year, said the official.