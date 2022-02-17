Delhi govt receives 5,500 suggestions for fund allocation in budget

Using school buildings for adult education programmes, starting mohalla libraries and holding entrepreneur-investor conclaves and programs for small businesses are among the suggestions that the Delhi government has received for the 2022-23 budget.

The government had asked people to send ideas for the upcoming budget and received 5,500 suggestions.

According to government officials, among the ideas was a conclave for small businesses, along the lines of its Business Blasters programme for government school children, where they pitched their ideas to investors.

Officials also said that several suggestions have been received for popularisation of electric vehicles, which have been a major focus of the AAP government.

“A resident has called for a policy to mandate electric vehicles for porters and couriers. They say that porters and transporters work at a large scale from wholesale to retail markets and such a system could be covered by EVs easily. Similarly, another resident has called for cheaper parking for EVs. A young student has suggested that e-bikes be promoted by putting up e-bike rental points near educational institutes and crowded colonies,” the official said.