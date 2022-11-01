Delhi govt re-submits file on ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign to L-G

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the Delhi government has resent the file on the ‘red light on, gaadi off’ campaign proposal to L-G V K Saxena to seek his approval again, and that answers have been provided to all points raised by the L-G.

Calling the initiative an “ad hoc measure” and ineffective against air pollution, the L-G on Saturday returned the file to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and advised him to reconsider the proposal. He also said the campaign puts civil defence volunteers at “severe health and physical risk”.

The campaign involves deploying 2,500 volunteers at around 100 intersections in the city to get people to turn off their engines at red lights in a bid to reduce vehicular emissions.

Rai said on Monday, “Such campaigns have been launched and run successfully across 40 cities in India. Besides, such campaigns have also been run in countries abroad like the United States and London. We have resubmitted the file with proof and evidence that the campaign has been successful in controlling vehicular pollution.”

The government also added that according to the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), only 20% commuters switch off the ignition while waiting for the red light to go green but during this campaign, about 80% people turn off their vehicle.

The L-G office responded: “The government has not even sent the file. We are yet to receive it.”

The AAP-led Delhi government and the L-G have been in a tussle over the campaign. On Thursday, Rai had earlier said the campaign was being postponed since the file was awaiting approval from the L-G, which was sent on October 21. However, the L-G house denied the allegations and said Rai lied about the launch date as the file sent to them mentioned October 31 instead of October 28. Rai then hit back, saying the L-G has been “making excuses” for not approving the file.

Returning the file, the L-G also pointed out the “inhuman and exploitative” use of civil defence volunteers at extremely polluted traffic intersections and sites and highlighted that “the basic premise of the campaign which seeks to risk the health of few individuals on the assumption of protecting the health of many is faulty and does not appear to have any parallel in any other civilised metropolitan city”.

Further, he suggested the city government to involve technological interventions to address the long-standing problem instead of ad hoc steps. “Year after year and in the long run, technological solutions need to be found for enforcement of such measures, rather than deploying humans and putting them at risk,” he pointed out, said officials.