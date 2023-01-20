‘How can L-G repeatedly scuttle it?’: Delhi govt re-sends Finland teachers’ training proposal to Raj Niwas

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government re-sent its proposal to send government school teachers to Finland for training – an issue that had dominated the recently concluded session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly — for clearance to Raj Niwas again on Friday, asking how the L-G can scuttle the initiative by “repeatedly raising flimsy objections.”

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged that Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena had “stalled” the proposal twice by placing objections over the file, despite the AAP government’s approval.

The L-G, in his letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal early on Friday, said he was glad that the issue of education and teachers’ training was being raised by the CM and AAP MLAs following which he took on the Delhi government over it.

In the fresh proposal, Sisodia noted, “The Government has examined proposals from all aspects, including cost benefit analysis and finds it essential to improve the quality of education. If the CM and Education Minister have decided to send their teachers abroad, then how can LG scuttle it by repeatedly raising flimsy objections.”

Sisodia further stated: “It is against democracy and the Constitution that an unelected individual is deciding and altering almost every decision of a democratically elected government. Elite class of our country suffers from a feudal mindset; they want to send their children abroad but strongly object & seek cost benefit analysis even when teachers of poor children are to be sent abroad.”

The L-G’s remarks, Sisodia said, were “extremely unfortunate”, adding such a “regressive feudal mindset” should have no place in 21st- century India. As per the Supreme Court, the Deputy CM added, the L-G does not have the power to order a cost-benefit analysis of any decision of the Council of Ministers.

He also sought to remind the L-G that the orders of the SC were not only binding on every citizen of India, but also become the law. The powers of the “Administrator” of Delhi are not unlimited and are defined in the Constitution and in various orders, Sisodia added.

The L-G cannot refuse any proposal, he can only refer it to the President, Sisodia said, asking the L-G to “kindly inform” whether he would do so or not.

He concluded, “After doing all the analysis and examining all aspects, Delhi Government has decided to send its teachers to Finland for training. Hon’ble LG may kindly inform whether he wishes to invoke proviso to Article 239AA(4) of the Constitution. If he chooses to do so, he must follow the process provided in Rule 49 of TBR.”

For his part, as part of his communication to Kejriwal, Saxena argued that irrespective of whether a 5-day trip to Finland would serve any purpose of “substantive training” to the visitors or would act as “an event to be played up in the media”, he did not reject the proposal in the first place.

Saxena said, “I raised a few queries with respect to the impact assessment and cost benefit analysis of such visits which have been going on for past few years, and asked the department whether such training could be obtained in a more cost-effective manner in our own Institutions of Excellence, like the IIMs,” L-G Saxena said.

He then pointed out that he had recently cleared proposals of sending 55 principals and vice-principals of government schools to Cambridge in two batches for 10 days each with specific training goals.

Meeting on safety of teachers

A day after a Delhi government school physical education teacher was stabbed on the school premises in west Delhi, allegedly by a Class XII student after he was scolded for not being in a proper uniform, Sisodia chaired a meeting focussing on a policy related to the “safety and respect of teachers in Delhi.”

“Safety and respect of teachers in Delhi is the responsibility of the government. Today, a review meeting was held with the officials of the Education Department to ensure that a policy should be made immediately after taking suggestions from all the principals and teachers in this regard so that incidents like attacks on teachers can be prevented,” Sisodia tweeted on Friday.