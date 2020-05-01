Delhi govt ramps up Covid facilities, ropes in 2 more hospitals

At present, of the 200 beds in the existing three private hospitals, 184 are occupied. At present, of the 200 beds in the existing three private hospitals, 184 are occupied.

With 92% of isolation beds occupied in COVID-19 designated private hospitals, the Delhi government has decided to ramp up COVID-19 care facilities and has authorised two more private hospitals to treat patients.

The two hospitals — Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital with 120 beds and Maha Durga Charitable Trust with 100 beds — have been added to the existing list of five hospitals that have been converted into coronavirus-designated facilities. At present, of the 200 beds in the existing three private hospitals, 184 are occupied.

The government also reiterated that strict action will be taken against private hospitals and nursing homes that refuse to admit critical-care patients, fearing transmission of COVID-19. If the hospitals turn away patients, despite the guidelines, its registration would be cancelled without any further notice, the government said.

The move comes after the health department received multiple complaints where patients in need of dialysis, blood transfusion, chemotherapy and institutional deliveries were denied treatment by hospitals/ nursing homes either on account of fear of contracting COVID-19 or because the centres were shut. The department was also informed that in many places, hospitals/clinics are insisting on a coronavirus test before providing services.

“All hospitals/clinics, especially those in private sectors, are hereby directed to remain functional and ensure that anyone needing any essential critical services including dialysis, blood transfusion, chemotherapy and institutional deliveries is not denied such service. Non-compliance will be viewed seriously and action as per provisions of law, including cancellation of registration of the defaulter hospital/ nursing home will be initiated without further notice,” stated the order.

This is the third such order issued by the government regarding private hospitals and nursing homes.

Over the last few days, Delhi has seen a surge in cases with 1,267 of the total 3,515 cases reported in the last eight days. As per data from the health department, 370 have recovered in this period. To make sure there is no shortage of isolation beds for patients, the government added two private hospitals to its list.

“In view of shortage of isolation beds at private hospitals, two more private hospitals are declared COVID-19 hospitals for admitting confirmed/suspected cases of COVID-19 on payment basis,” stated an order by Delhi Health Secretary Padmini Singhla.

The other five include the Delhi government’s Lok Nayak and Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty hospitals, with bed capacity of 2,000 and 500 respectively, and three private hospitals — Max, Saket, Indraprastha Apollo, and Sir Ganga Ram Kolmet Hospital having a capacity of 108, 50 and 42 beds respectively.

