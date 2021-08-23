Delhi govt puts purchase, maintenance deals of low-floor buses on hold

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has put the purchase and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) deals for 1,000 low-floor buses on hold to take a “fair view” on the matter.

The work orders related to the contracts were put on hold on June 12. According to the DTC, which functions under the Delhi government, the decision was taken after receiving a complaint from the Vigilance Department.

“Due to a complaint forwarded by the Vigilance Department and to take a fair view on the entire matter, the implementation of the work order has been put on hold till further orders,” the Delhi Transport Department stated in a written submission to the Delhi Assembly.

Last week, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had recommended a CBI probe into the purchase and AMC deals. MHA Additional Secretary (Union Territory) Govind Mohan had communicated the decision of the Centre to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on August 16.

Apart from the submission to the Assembly, the Delhi government has not made any statement on the decision to put the deals on hold, which happened four days before Lt Governor Anil Baijal set up a committee to examine the tendering processes related to them.

While the purchase contract was for Rs 850 crore, the 12-year AMC was for Rs 3,412 crore. The purchase tender was awarded to JBM Auto and Tata Motors on a 70:30 ratio while JBM Auto had also emerged as the L1 bidder in the AMC tendering.

Principal secretary (transport) Ashish Kundra, principal secretary (vigilance) K R Meena and former IAS OP Agarwal were the members of the LG’s committee, which pointed out lapses and flaws in the AMC contract.

The Delhi government however denied all the allegations, terming the move of the MHA as a “politically motivated conspiracy against the Aam Aadmi Party”.

“BJP wants to prevent the people of Delhi from getting new buses. In the past as well the Centre Government has tried to harass the Delhi Government using the CBI, but not even once has their attempt been successful because there has never been any truth to any of their allegations. The Delhi Government does not believe in the politics of slander, it only believes in good governance and is committed to delivering upon its promise of good governance,” the government had said in a statement.