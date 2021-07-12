Delhi govt pushes students to opt for skill courses

The Delhi government is increasing its push for skill courses in its schools and is encouraging heads of all schools to ‘motivate’ students to enrol in these courses.

Currently, courses under the National Skills Qualification Framework are offered in 351 government schools, and they are offered to students of classes IX to XII. To incentivize students to opt for these courses, the education department has listed features such as ‘dual certification’, stating that “Now CBSE is providing additional skill certificates with the academic certificates to the students of class 10th and 12th i.e. students are benefited with dual certification after passing one examination as compared to other students.”

It also stated that a student completing a skill course at the secondary level under NSQF “is not only eligible but also be given priority in admission under the same NSQF subject at Sr. Secondary level” and that “students after completing school education with Skill courses under NSQF will have opportunities to enter the world of work through job or self-employment and also have lateral and vertical mobility in higher education to fill the gap between educated and employable.”

The skill courses offered to students in the senior secondary grades include Business Administration, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Yoga, Tourism, Beauty & Wellness, and Salesmanship.