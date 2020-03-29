Delhi govt pulls up private hospitals over isolation beds

A total of 218 have been earmarked in 19 private hospitals. Senior officials in the government said many private hospitals were not following the guidelines. (File photo) A total of 218 have been earmarked in 19 private hospitals. Senior officials in the government said many private hospitals were not following the guidelines. (File photo)

Days after the Delhi government authorised 19 private hospitals in the city to earmark isolation beds for COVID-19 patients, many of them are still not complying with the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry. Issuing a warning to the hospitals, the Delhi government, in its order late night on Friday, directed all hospitals to make their isolation ward functional.

The government had asked 26 hospitals — seven government and 19 private — to earmark beds for COVID-19 patients in case of an emergency. A total of 218 have been earmarked in 19 private hospitals. Senior officials in the government said many private hospitals were not following the guidelines. “We have asked all the 19 private hospitals to make their isolation wards functional only after seeking clearance from the concerned district surveillance officer,” said a senior Delhi government official. The government has also decided to conduct tests of all the healthcare workers who are directly involved in the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan inaugurated a 24×7 National COVID-19 Teleconsultation Centre at AIIMS Saturday through which experts will share information and redress queries of doctors from across the country. It will be operational from next week.

