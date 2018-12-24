Delhi govt proposal for rape victims: Video-conferencing at court

The Delhi government is working on a proposal to set up a video-conferencing facility for rape victims during court hearings. The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), in coordination with the health department and the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), is working on the same.

According to sources, in many cases, a rape victim has to go from one chamber to another to appear for a hearing. Video conferencing, sources said, will ease the process.

“Discussions are on; we will soon come up with a joint proposal. Our aim is to ensure witness protection during court hearings. Survivors already go through a tough time in dealing with physical and mental pain. We are just taking a step in ensuring their safety and security,” said Renu Love, superintendent, Assistant Director (Women Empowerment Cell), WCD department.

As per the plan, a camera facility will be set up in a room in the court. The victim can appear virtually before the judge and give his/her statement.

“The details of the project will be finalised once the proposal is made; this will take two months,” said Love.

Lawyers who deal with rape and assault cases have welcomed the move.

“In many cases, the victim has to appear in a particular court where camera proceedings are conducted. In this, her face is visible and her identity revealed. In video conferencing, she will have the advantage of not revealing her identity,” said Aditya Aggarwal, criminal lawyer, Delhi High Court.

To help victims of rape and sexual assault, the Delhi government has set up 17 one-stop centres (OSCs) — 11 in government hospitals and six in district courts. They provide medical examination and legal and psychological counselling for victims.