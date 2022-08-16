Delhi govt: Over 19,000 promotions by end of year or vacancies will lapse

Over 19,000 posts in the Delhi government are vacant, waiting to be filled by those awaiting promotions. All of these will lapse if they are not filled by the end of the year.

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has now directed the Services department to order promotions in all eligible cases by December end. He has also directed the department to send requisition to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)/Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for filling the vacant posts for direct recruitment, said officials.

According to an order issued recently by the Services department, 23,378 posts are lying vacant under the promotional quota, of which action for filling 4,246 posts has been reported as taken, whereas that for 19,132 posts is pending in different departments.

“The Chief Secretary, after noting the position, has ordered that promotion in all the eligible cases will be done latest by 31.12.2022 in all the categories and a certificate to the effect that all the such promotions have been done/will be done by 31.12.2022, will be furnished to the Services Department,” read the order issued to all HoDs by Kulanand Joshi, special secretary, Services.

Officials said that if these posts are lying vacant for more than two years, these would be deemed abolished as per the guidelines of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India.

Officials said that to know the status of promotion in various departments of the Delhi government, under the direction of the chief secretary (Delhi), the Services department collected and collated data of vacant posts to be filled through departmental promotion (DP) for all three categories and found that a whopping 23,378 posts in promotional quota are still vacant in different departments.

“Following, this Services department has asked all the departments to order promotion in all eligible cases by end of the year. This makes it imperative for the departments to fill up these posts on time. This will also keep employees motivated in their careers and also reduce litigation on this count,” said an official.

Further, there are 17,256 vacant posts under direct recruitment, requisition has been sent to UPSC/DSSSB for 10,980 posts. However, action is yet to be taken to fill 6,276 vacant posts.