Delhi govt plans to build twin towers at ITO

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers are expected to get new offices at ITO as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is planning to construct twin towers at an estimated cost of Rs 1,910 crore.

The new building, comprising 30 to 35 storeys, will be constructed on three plots of land at ITO after demolishing the existing structure at Vikas Bhawan-1, MSO Building (PWD headquarters) and GST Building. The total plot area of these three existing buildings is 53,603 square meters.

As per sources, one tower is planned at Vikas Bhawan-1 and another tower in MSO and GST Building.

Tenders have also been floated for engaging consultants. The consultants will work on the master plan for maximum utilisation of permissible floor area ratio (FAR) as per MPD 2021. The consultants will also prepare a detailed design report and plan for the construction of the new office complex.

Besides the Delhi CM, Deputy CM and five ministers, the building will also have office space for Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and their supporting staff and other offices of the Delhi Government.

The new building will be a green building with facilities for parking, seminar room/conference room with each of the above offices, auditorium capacity of 2000 pax, 1000 pax and 500 pax. Further, it will be well-equipped WiFi, LAN, CCTVs Access control system, sub-station, Solar Power, GRIHA five star rating, lifts, escalators, Centralized Air Conditioning System and all other development including facilities for library, crèche, community hall, Canteen, Cafeteria, Food court small market, gym facilities etc.

Currently, the CM, Deputy CM, five ministers and the top bureaucrats have office space and work from the Delhi Sachiwalay at ITO.

The building, called the Player’s Building, was built as a hotel to accommodate players for the 1982 Asian Games but was not ready on time. It was at the beginning of Sheila Dikshit’s tenure as CM that the secretariat was shifted from Civil Lines to the Player’s Building.