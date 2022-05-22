Delhi govt plans to build 45-km-long ‘patrol passage’ alongside Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary

The Delhi government is planning to construct a 45-km-long peripheral road alongside the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary boundary, which will function as a patrol passage to boost security.

According to forest officials, they have faced several incidents of encroachment and trespassing on forest land. “The sanctuary is a very big and is surrounded by densely populated areas and villages such as Fatehpur Beri, Bhati Mines, Rajpur Khurd, Jaunapur, Chandan Hula, Asola Gaon among others. There are farmhouses and banquet halls in the vicinity as well. We have witnessed several incidents of encroachment and trespassing on forest land… anti-social elements also create problems at night. So, this corridor will help us in securing the area,” said a senior official from the forest department.

The sanctuary is situated in the South Delhi Ridge section of the Aravalli range on the Delhi-Haryana border. It is spread over an area of 6,784 acres and covers 32.71 sq km.

“We already have small passages for patrolling but we want to make the area more secure. The upcoming one will be a huge corridor and patrolling will be done throughout the day and night. It will be used only by forest department officials; no outside vehicles will be allowed,” said the official.

‘Construction will be carried out by the Department of Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) and tenders have been floated for the project, said officials.

Officials said the passage will be a Water Bound Macadam Road, which is a type of flexible pavement in which the base and surface layer contains crushed stone or broken rock pieces. “It is suitable for a vehicle like an SUV or a jeep,” said the official.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 8.44 crore. The tendering process will be completed by June and construction will start post that.

I&FC is planning to execute the construction in phases and the road will be constructed within 9-12 months, said officials.