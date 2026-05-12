Delhi govt plans higher financial aid for city’s parks and gardens

The Delhi government is considering a substantial increase in the financial assistance for the maintenance and development of parks and gardens across the Capital, with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), NGOs and registered societies likely to receive up to 100% funding for eligible projects.

“Building a robust and sustainable green network remains a key priority for the government. Long-term upkeep of public spaces is only possible with active community involvement. The proposed measures are designed to empower RWAs and local organisations to take greater responsibility in maintaining neighbourhood parks,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

Acknowledging rising costs and higher labour wages, the government has proposed increasing the annual maintenance assistance from Rs 2.55 lakh per acre to Rs 3.8 lakh per acre. This, officials said, will help ensure better cleanliness, irrigation and preservation of greenery.