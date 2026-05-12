Delhi govt plans higher financial aid for city’s parks and gardens

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The Delhi government is considering a substantial increase in the financial assistance for the maintenance and development of parks and gardens across the Capital, with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), NGOs and registered societies likely to receive up to 100% funding for eligible projects.
“Building a robust and sustainable green network remains a key priority for the government. Long-term upkeep of public spaces is only possible with active community involvement. The proposed measures are designed to empower RWAs and local organisations to take greater responsibility in maintaining neighbourhood parks,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.
Acknowledging rising costs and higher labour wages, the government has proposed increasing the annual maintenance assistance from Rs 2.55 lakh per acre to Rs 3.8 lakh per acre. This, officials said, will help ensure better cleanliness, irrigation and preservation of greenery.
At present, financial support for maintenance of parks is provided through the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society under a 90:10 cost-sharing model, where participating organisations contribute 10% of the total cost. Officials said the government is now considering scrapping this model.
The move is aimed at encouraging wider participation from RWAs and smaller organisations that may not have the financial resources to contribute under the existing system.
The proposal also includes a significant increase in one-time assistance for the development of new parks. Officials said the financial support for new parks may be raised from Rs 1 lakh per acre to Rs 2.9 lakh per acre, particularly to support green spaces in newly developed colonies and densely populated areas where parks are limited.
In addition, the government is considering one-time grants of up to Rs 2.5 lakh per acre for upgrading existing parks. This assistance could be used on facilities like display boards, dustbins and UPVC irrigation pipelines.
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