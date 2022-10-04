Delhi govt plans ‘grand’ Valmiki Jayanti celebrations

The Delhi government is planning to celebrate Valmiki Jayanti in a ‘grand’ manner across the national capital with an eye on the upcoming civic polls in Delhi and assembly elections in Gujarat.

According to a senior Delhi government official, the Social Welfare department is planning to organise functions and events through NGOs to celebrate the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki on October 9.

A meeting was also held by the Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam in this regard on Monday. “The Social Welfare department is planning to celebrate Valmiki Jayanti across the city. The Delhi government has a scheme called ‘Celebration of Eminent Personalities’ under which the government is planning to give funds to eligible registered NGOs in Delhi to conduct and manage the celebrations,” said the official.

Officials added that there are more than 130 NGOs and the department has received requests from around 30 for the celebrations. Each NGO will conduct one programme in every constituency by involving residents and communities. “Bhajans, kirtans and teachings of Valmiki will be there besides refreshments. Presently, the department is looking into the requests received and checking the NGOs…,” said the official.

Last year, the Delhi government celebrated Valmiki Jayanti on a large scale at Thyagraj stadium. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal too has visited the temple in his constituency before beginning poll campaigning.

An official requesting anonymity said, “Political parties now take keen interest in Chhath puja and contribute to the celebrations in different ways like providing temporary chhath ghats and declaring it as a restricted holiday… Now, with the MCD elections around the corner, through the celebrations, the AAP is trying to show its presence among the Valmiki community.”