Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Delhi government plans cultural festival from August 1 to mark 75 years of Independence

The Delhi government plans to launch an initiative called 'Har Hath Tiranga' and appeal to the public to participate in the festivals by holding the national flag.

Written by Gayathri Mani | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 2:01:17 pm
New Delhi: A view of the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi, Sunday, August 15, 2021. (PTI Photo)

To mark 75 years of Independence, the Delhi Government this year plans to conduct a two-week-long cultural festival across the national capital from August 1 to 15. A mega event with concerts and small programmes in different parts of the city will be organised, said officials.

Like the Centre’s Har Ghar Tirangaa’ programme, the Delhi government plans to launch an initiative called ‘Har Hath Tiranga’ and appeal to the public to participate in the festivals by holding the national flag.

A senior government official said: “India completes 75 years of Independence this year and everyone is very excited. The chief minister, deputy chief minister and chief secretary are holding meetings and have asked each department to prepare their action plan.”

Another official said the government plans to conduct events where popular Bollywood singers and celebrities would be invited. Singers Arijit Singh and B Praak, who sang the popular patriotic song ‘Tere Mitti’, are being considered, according to the official.

“Besides this, there are plans to conduct patriotic programmes at 100 different locations across the city. These will be conducted around the location where the government has installed national flags. We will appeal to the public to participate in the ‘Har Hath Tiranga’ programmes in large numbers. These will involve patriotic singing, dancing, street plays and cleanliness drives,” said the official.

“Flyovers, roads, underpasses, and government buildings will be decked with lights to make the city glow. All departments will come together and participate,” the official added.

“Earlier, programmes were conducted on August 15 or two days before the day, but this year it will be a complete 15-day festival. This is going to be a big event,” said the official. Cultural programmes like drawing, dancing, singing, painting and other competitions would be conducted across all Delhi government schools, the official added.

