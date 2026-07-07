Delhi govt planning major administrative rejig, officers ‘in comfort zones’ in focus

The Delhi government is planning a major administrative reshuffle with around 60-70% of cadre and ex-cadre officials — including DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Service) officers, ad-hoc DANICS officers, Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and other Grade-I officers — likely to be transferred, said sources. These officials and staffers “have been working in a ‘comfort zone’ for over five years” in their departments, sources added.

According to sources, the latest move — which is being executed weeks after the Capital saw a major bureaucratic rejig — comes in the wake of the directions from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to bring transparency and curb corruption. “The process has already been started and transfers are taking place. The CM strictly ordered that there is no place for corruption, laxity, or negligence at any level of governance…,” said a senior official. The officers may be transferred within or outside their respective departments.

Recently, the government conducted a major reshuffle in the Finance and Accounts department where 52 officers, who had been serving at the same place for five years or more, were transferred with immediate effect. These included 23 Deputy Controllers of Accounts and 29 Senior Accounts Officers. In addition, 19 Senior Accounts Officers were promoted as Deputy Controllers of Accounts, expanding their responsibilities in recognition of their performance.

“Following the CM’s directions, the transfers and postings have been made purely on the basis of administrative requirements and with the objective of promoting integrity and transparency in the system. To make the administration more efficient, the government has assigned new responsibilities to 23 Deputy Controllers of Accounts and 29 Senior Accounts Officers,” said an official.

Besides, the CM has also been seen actively keeping an eye on the functioning of bureaucracy and administrative level officials. A few months ago in April, she also carried out a surprise inspection at the Trade and Taxes department at ITO. After finding that several senior level officials were not present in their desks, she ordered for strict implementation of the biometric attendance system for all the officials, including additional chief secretaries and secretary level officials.

Show cause notices were also issued to several officials who were found absent. The department later transferred a total of 162 officers and employees, including three Assistant Commissioners, especially those who had remained posted at the same location for more than three years. The reshuffle included 58 Grade-I Section Officers, 22 Grade-II Assistant Section Officers, 74 Grade-III Senior Assistants and 5 Grade-IV Junior Assistants.

Apart from this, Gupta recently had also recommended to Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to transfer 39 doctors posted in Tihar and Mandoli jails for over five years. The list included both specialist doctors and General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs).

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Officials said that several of these doctors have remained posted at the same location since 2014, with their tenure exceeding 11 years. The proposal also included the deployment of around 35 other doctors in their place. In total, approximately 74 transfers have been proposed.

Sources said that directions have also been given to departments concerned for making a list of officials posted in the same position for a longer period. “Some staffers are posted in the same post because of health reasons or any important project but the reshuffling has to be done in every three years especially those posted in finance and accounts dealing sections…more such transfers are expected in the coming months,” the official underlined.

Last month, the Delhi government transferred over 50 IAS and Indian Administrative Service) and DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service), including secretaries of four ministers and secretary level officials in the Health Department, with some given additional charges.

Sources said the transfer in the Health department came following alleged irregularities in the procurement of medical equipment.

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Officials said that the Services department comes under the Lieutenant Governor. The transfers of bureaucrats like IAS officers are cleared with the LG, while other transfers of officers like SDMs, adhocs-Danics and Grade-I officers are done by the Chief Secretary. While, cadre-based officials are those who can’t be moved out of the department, the ex-cadre based transfers will be intra department meaning they will be moved within the department.

“There are officials and staff who work in a comfort zone and have poor work record and such persons will be transferred to other departments…Besides, there are also bureaucrats who come with their own selected PS or staff as per their choice, which is also likely to be stopped and transferred,” said sources.