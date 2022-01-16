Delhi govt plan: Cab, delivery firms to induct EVs going forward

A draft policy has been prepared by the Delhi government to make the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) mandatory for ride aggregators and delivery services in newly inducted vehicles.

Going by the policy, aggregators and delivery services will have to ensure 10% of all newly inducted two-wheelers and 5% of new four-wheelers are electric within three months of the date of notification. And, a total of 50% of all new two-wheelers and 25% of all new four-wheelers will have to be electric by March 2023.

A draft notification is likely to be released by the Environment Department soon and public comments will be invited for 60 days. The notification is being issued under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The Delhi government is also likely to write to the Commission for Air Quality Management requesting it to direct other states in the national capital region to adopt an aggregator policy for electric vehicles to deal with vehicular emissions.

According to Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the policy will provide a necessary push to the aggregator industry to become environment friendly.

For the shift to EVs, a supportive framework is already in place under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, including incentives and charging infrastructure, and additional protocol for implementation will fall under the new aggregator policy, according to a Delhi government source.

The Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, which was notified in 2020, includes the aim of “providing accessible public charging facilities within 3 km travel from anywhere in Delhi”.

The EV policy had also stated that “an appropriate ‘congestion fee’ shall be levied on all trips originating or terminating within the NCT of Delhi and taken using cab aggregator and ride-hailing services. This tax shall be waived for rides taken in e-two wheeler, e-auto or e-cab”.

Reena Gupta, advisor to the Environment Minister, said “the essence of the proposed policy by the GNCTD is to ensure the entire spectrum of vehicles used by aggregators and delivery service providers are brought into the fold of a sustainable, clean and electric mobility”.