Delhi govt passes order: Only women prosecutors at city’s 25 mahila courts

Mahila Courts are set up specially to deal with cases specific to offences against women. Delhi has 25 functional Mahila Courts — which are magisterial courts.

Only women prosecutors will be attached with the city’s Mahila Courts, with the Delhi government directing the Directorate of Prosecution to roll out the new arrangement. The proposal was first put up by the prosecution branch of the Home Department, and was then forwarded to the directorate to ascertain if the number of women prosecutors are adequate to place them at all Mahila Courts in the city.

Subsequently, the directorate responded saying that implementing the proposal was possible with the available strength.

“The rationale is simple. It was felt that women prosecutors in Mahila Courts will put women at ease, as these courts mostly deal with cases such as rape, molestation, dowry deaths. Women will feel somewhat comfortable with this arrangement,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida said.

Parida has written to the Directorate of Prosecution, asking him to issue the necessary orders in this regard.

An official said around 250 prosecutors are attached with the Delhi government, while around 60 more are in the process of being appointed.

These courts deal with cases under IPC sections 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty); 406 (criminal breach of trust); 354 (molestation); 354 A (sexual harassment); 363 (kidnapping); 377 (unnatural offences); 509 (word gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of woman); and under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

According to a Directorate of Prosecution response to an RTI, in 2017, there were 33 women Assistant Public Prosecutors or Additional Public Prosecutors working in the prosecution department, of which only four women Assistant PPs were posted in the Mahila Courts. The RTI response stated that the prosecution department had posted 21 male Assistant Public Prosecutors in the Mahila Courts.

