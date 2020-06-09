Delhi govt panel suggests use of stadiums as makeshift COVID facilities

So far the capital has 29,943 confirmed cases and 874 deaths as on Tuesday morning. There are 17,712 active cases and 11,357 cases. (Express Photo by Tabassum Barnagarwala) So far the capital has 29,943 confirmed cases and 874 deaths as on Tuesday morning. There are 17,712 active cases and 11,357 cases. (Express Photo by Tabassum Barnagarwala)

A Delhi government panel has suggested turning Pragati Maidan, Talkatora Stadium, JLN Stadium and Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium into make-shift facilities to accommodate the estimated surge in Covid-19 cases.

PTI reported that the panel, constituted by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, has also suggested using Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium and Dhyanchand National Stadium for the purpose.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said there might be 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases in the city by July 31 and 80,000 beds would be needed. “We expect around 44,000 cases in Delhi by June 15, 1 lakh cases by June 30, 2.5 lakh cases by July 15, and 5.5 lakh cases by July 31,” Sisodia said. Delhi would need 80,000 beds by July-end, he added.

A Delhi govt panel has suggested Pragati Maidan, Talkatora Indoor stadium, Thyagaraj Indoor stadium, Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium, Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, Dhyanchand National Stadium be used as make-shift hospitals: @LtGovDelhi Secretariat. @IndianExpress #CoronaUpdates — Sourav Roy Barman (@Sourav_RB) June 9, 2020

So far, the capital has 29,943 confirmed cases and 874 deaths as of Tuesday morning. There are 17,712 active cases and 11,357 cases. Follow Coronavirus India LIVE Updates

Sisodia, while quoting central government officials present at a crucial meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to assess the situation held earlier in the day, said there is no community spread of Covid-19 in the national capital, .

Today’s meeting was also attended by DDMA chairman Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who said that the source of infection is unknown in around 50 per cent Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

“Director AIIMS Randeep Guleria has said (there has been community transmission) but Centre has not yet confirmed it. We will raise the issue in the meeting of the DDMA. What is community spread? It is a situation where source of infection is not known. There are many cases where sources are not known. But we can say that officially only if the Centre admits.In epidemiology, community spread happens to be the third stage. There isn’t one such case where source is unknown. There are many cases, in fact in case of around half the cases source of infection is unknown,” Jain said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.