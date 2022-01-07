Delhi govt claims ownership of elephant surrendered in 2017, HC calls for fresh look

The Delhi High Court has questioned the Delhi government’s decision of claiming ownership of an elephant, which was taken away by authorities from a private individual in 2017 on account of unsuitable standards for its care and upkeep, and asked the state to take a fresh view of the matter.

In September last year, the court had ordered the government to transport the animal to a facility managed by the Radha Krishan Temple Management Committee in Gujarat’s Jamnagar after hearing the petition filed by Farukh Khan, the son of the original owner of the elephant called Moti.

In the case before the court, Khan had submitted that he wishes to transport Moti, who is housed at a centre in Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar, to another place with better amenities and to reunite it with its family of four elephants — Gangaram, Dhonmati, Matti, and Chandani — who are at the Jamnagar facility.

However, the government, on October 26 last year, in a decision said the elephant has become its property and the petitioner has no locus-standi for filing the petition.

Justice Najmi Waziri, in the order passed on December 24, called the contention “untenable”, saying that the government was directed to transport Moti to Gujarat. “It would need to be examined as to how Moti could become government property unless the petitioner was heard in terms of the prescribed statutory procedure,” said the court.

The court further said Khan’s ownership cannot be taken away only because the government had taken custody for better upkeep of the animal. “The transfer of ownership of Moti from the petitioner to the government would require a hearing. Unless a reasoned order is passed, it cannot automatically be appropriated by the government. Seizure cannot result in forfeiture,” it said in the order while listing the case for hearing on February 11.

The Delhi government in 2017 had issued notices to owners of six elephants and asked them to surrender the animals on grounds that the area available for housing them is not up to the requisite standards. Later, some elephants were relocated to Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

The court in 2017 had said the Chief Wildlife Warden would have to give sufficient opportunity of hearing the owners of these elephants before taking the decision on their ownership.