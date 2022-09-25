Delhi Govt to organise 10-day self-defence course for school teachers from Oct 10

After college and school students, the Delhi Government has decided to conduct self-defence classes for women teachers in its schools, officials said. The course will be from October 10 to 22 at Thyagaraj Stadium.

According to officials, the teachers will be taught techniques in self-defence, avoidance of conflict and de-escalation during the 10-day course. Each school has been asked to nominate one teacher for the programme. “Delhi Police personnel (females) have been requested to impart training to the teachers in advanced self-defence techniques. Participants who attend the programme will further act as master trainers to all the female staff members in their respective schools,” said a government official.

A circular has been issued to all schools to nominate teachers for the classes, officials said, adding that those nominated should be physically fit and suitable for the programme.

Further, all supervisors of physical education (SPEs) in zone 1 to 29 have been directed to prepare a list of participants in their respective zones (one school teacher from each zone) and submit it to the directorate of education (DoE). All SPEs have been deployed on duty at the stadium for smooth conduct of the programme.