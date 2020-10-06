Delhi govt orders Waqf board audit during AAP MLA’s tenure

The Delhi government has launched a special audit concerning alleged irregularities involving AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan during his tenure as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board between March 2016 and March 2020.

A four-member audit team formed by the Directorate of Audit was given approval to initiate the audit on September 21. Khan did not comment on the development.

“The special audit is concerned to the irregularities committed by Mr Amanatullah Khan in the capacity of the Chairman, Delhi Waqf Board, therefore, the period w.e.f March 2016 to March 2020 may be considered for conducting the audit (sic),” SDM (headquarters) Manvinder Singh has written in a letter to the Waqf board CEO.

Khan had to vacate the post after the assembly was dissolved in February.

“As Delhi Legislative Assembly had got dissolved on February 11, 2020 and the members of the newly constituted assembly took oath on February 24, the statutory provisions of Section 14 of the Waqf Act, 1995 got attracted with effect from 11.02.2020,” the revenue department had said in an order.

He has, however, been elected as a member of the board once again.

