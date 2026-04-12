Delhi govt orders 5-year audit of 4 bodies operating retail liquor vends across Capital

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The Delhi government on Saturday directed the Excise Commissioner to conduct an independent cross-verification of sales, stock and revenue figures of all four corporations operating retail liquor vends in the city for the last five years after instances of alleged financial irregularities came to light.
The directions have been issued after the Finance department, headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, noted financial irregularities arising from prolonged lack of reconciliation of books of accounts, said officials.
“…The retail operations of liquor in National Capital Territory of Delhi have been entrusted to certain state societies/corporations, namely Delhi Consumer Co-operative Wholesale Store (DCCWS), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC), and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), which have set up retail outlets in various parts of the city. Some instances of financial irregularities have been brought to the notice of the Finance department which have occurred due to lack of reconciliation of books of accounts for a long period of time,” the department said in an official order issued on Saturday.
Maintaining that stricter oversight is needed to address the issue, the order said, “…to ensure integrity of financial records and revenue realisation pertaining to retail operations of liquor, there is a need for stricter oversight and reconciliation of books of accounts i.c. sale, purchase, cash account, etc. in all the societies/ corporations…, to rule out any financial mismanagement and loss to the government exchequer.”
“The societies/corporations shall ensure close coordination with the Excise department… to ensure verification and validation of records,” it added.
Meanwhile, the Excise Commissioner has been directed to submit a report to the Finance department within two months. “Commissioner (Excise), shall carry out an independent cross-verification of sales, stock, and revenue figures reported by the… societies/corporations….A comprehensive report shall be submitted by the societies/corporations and Excise department to the Finance department within two months…” the order said.
A senior official said the move follows findings of alleged financial mismanagement. “There have been instances where liquor stock was sold but not recorded in the official books. Recently, revenue gaps of around Rs 8 crore were detected in a few shops during surprise inspections. If sale records and revenue is not recorded on account books, it leads to VAT chori and the government exchequer faces loss,” the official added.
Currently, there are around 810 liquor vends in the Capital.
The directive follows cases lodged by CBI and ED alleging irregularities in the AAP government’s Excise policy 2021. Following this, the policy was scrapped in 2022.
The government had then reverted to the old regime, under which only state-run liquor vends are allowed to operate in the Capital.
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