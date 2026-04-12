Delhi govt orders 5-year audit of 4 bodies operating retail liquor vends across Capital

Currently, there are around 810 liquor vends in the Capital. (File Photo)

The Delhi government on Saturday directed the Excise Commissioner to conduct an independent cross-verification of sales, stock and revenue figures of all four corporations operating retail liquor vends in the city for the last five years after instances of alleged financial irregularities came to light.

The directions have been issued after the Finance department, headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, noted financial irregularities arising from prolonged lack of reconciliation of books of accounts, said officials.

“…The retail operations of liquor in National Capital Territory of Delhi have been entrusted to certain state societies/corporations, namely Delhi Consumer Co-operative Wholesale Store (DCCWS), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC), and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), which have set up retail outlets in various parts of the city. Some instances of financial irregularities have been brought to the notice of the Finance department which have occurred due to lack of reconciliation of books of accounts for a long period of time,” the department said in an official order issued on Saturday.