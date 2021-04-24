Delhi govt order deputing teachers to monitor bodies of Covid patients draws flak

Municipal Corporation of Teachers’ Association has also appealed to the Delhi government and MCDs that teachers on Covid duty be relieved of their charges. (File Photo/Representational)

The Delhi government on Friday passed an order deputing six teachers at GTB Hospital for monitoring of bodies of Covid patients and ensuring that calls for hearse vans are disposed of on time. The order, however, has drawn the ire of teachers.

The order issued by the SDM, Northeast Delhi, read: “Teachers are deployed for monitoring of dead bodies, coordinating with GTB hospital with immediate effect. The teachers will, according to their shift, contact the nodal officer of GTB for the purpose and ensure that Covid guidelines are being followed by rightful authorities. Teachers will also remain in contact with the DDMA Northeast authority and ensure all calls regarding hearse vans be disposed of on time.”

As per a directive issued on April 15 by the health department, the district administrations have to provide necessary manpower for the same.

Municipal Corporation of Teachers’ Association general secretary Ramnivas Solanki said, “This duty is not appropriate for nation building teachers. We demand they be exempted from this.”

The association has also appealed to the Delhi government and MCDs that teachers on Covid duty be relieved of their charges.

Solanki said teachers have been made to do various duties such as enforcement of challans, and working at vaccination and health centres since the pandemic struck. “They are being compelled to work for 12 hours a day, and they are not being alternated by other workers. This is as per a DDMA directive,” he claimed.

Naveen Bhardwaj (38), an SDMC teacher at Bakkarwala village, said he has been working 14 hours a day since October. He has been appointed at Dwarka for the enforcement drive. “I do school work from 8 am to 1 pm. By 2 pm, we are stationed at the posts. Our duty is from 4 pm to 12 am. We have no leaves unless it is a medical leave.”