Delhi govt opens sop tap, waives pending water bills

More than 14 lakh consumers in Delhi have been given the opportunity to clear pending water bills running into several crores after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a one-time scheme to waive arrears Tuesday.

The scheme comes months before the Assembly polls in the capital, slated for early next year. It is valid for bills up to March 31 this year and applies only to customers with a functional water meter. The deadline to avail the scheme is November 30. Those without a meter have also been given time until November 30 to install them.

Total arrears for domestic consumers till July 31 amount to more than Rs 6,000 crore, which includes a late payment surcharge (LPSC) of over Rs 3,500 crore. Arrears of commercial consumers amount to over Rs 10,000 crore, including around Rs 9,000 crore LPSC.

Announcing the scheme at the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal said arrears had accumulated for the last five to seven years and were reflected in bills after the collection system was “computerised” last year. “People were not able to pay these bills, as a result of which many stopped paying the current bill amount as well. There are some arrears which consumers may not have paid deliberately and some could have been created by our own fault too. But having this liability does not give any benefit,” he said.

The scheme mainly offers a larger benefit to domestic customers but commercial consumers have been offered some relief too. The LPSC would be cleared completely for domestic customers, and a rebate of 25% to 100% on the principal component of the bill would be offered based on the category of colony they live in. For commercial consumers, the LPSC would be cleared if they pay the principal component before the deadline.

“I will personally write a letter to all consumers to encourage them to come forward, install meters and benefit from this scheme. We hope artificial arrears and wrong meter readings become a thing of the past,” the CM said.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) hopes to recover Rs 600 crore through this scheme. Kejriwal, who is the DJB chairman, said the board’s billing efficiency was only 80% till a few years ago, and the remaining 20% of consumers were not getting a bill.

At present, the board’s billing efficiency has increased to 95% and would reach 98% over the next few months, the CM said. Last year, the DJB gave electronic tablets to all meter readers through which they take a photo of the meter and record the reading. This also records the reader’s location and makes things more accurate, Kejriwal said.