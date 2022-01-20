Delhi govt launches one-stop e-vehicle website

The Delhi government Thursday launched a “dedicated one-stop website for the promotion and adoption” of electric vehicles (EVs) across the capital.

The main features of website – ev.delhi.gov.in – designed keeping in mind both buyers and manufacturers, include a ‘charging stations explorer’, ‘EV calculator’, ‘EV search’ and ‘EV dashboard’ among others.

Speaking at the launch, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “Modernisation is important in every aspect. The Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, wanted to give a user-friendly, interactive, and resourceful platform to the public and EV enthusiasts especially. This new website will be able to provide all required information to potential EV consumers and keep up to date with sales and daily growing charging infrastructure data too. I highly appreciate the work done by the team and urge everyone to explore the new EV website.”

The government said the website was “designed to be responsive, browser-independent, to function as a key information resource for electric vehicles buyers, manufacturers, academicians, and EV enthusiasts alike”.

Under leadership of CM @ArvindKejriwal, glad to announce the launch of one-stop website https://t.co/dG6ppIhPLE for promotion of EVs in Delhi. This will enable exploring EV variants and overall annual savings by adopting EVs.@rmi_india, @CEEWIndia @ICICIBank pic.twitter.com/e1R2B2T8T0 — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) January 20, 2022

“Through this website, the Delhi government aims to provide the ultimate user-friendly experience to the public, along with giving all helpful information, making it easier for users to purchase an electric vehicle,” it said.

As part of the first feature, the website provides consumers with details of public charging stations currently active in the city. “Until now, Delhi has 377 charging points across 170 locations. The website provides information with regard to: location of the charger, specification/type of the charger, and charging points. As the charging stations are growing each day in Delhi, the website will provide real-time updated numbers to the users,” the government said.

The EV calculator provides the visitor “an estimate of fuel savings on his choice of electric vehicle in comparison to an equivalent conventional vehicle. It enables consumers to make a rational choice and identify the cost reduction that an EV can provide considering the maintenance and operation cost of an EV is far lesser than that of a conventional vehicle,” the government said.

Similarly, the EV search option will enable visitors “to explore various EV model variants available to them, which can be filtered according to their price, brand and range in a single charge”, while the EV dashboard “updates the information on the total sales of EVs in Delhi continuously”.

Apart from this, the website will also feature recent notifications, circulars issued by the Delhi government, and give visitors the option to submit their feedback and enlist grievances. “Especially for grievance and request, an auto-generated email would be sent to the provided email address of the consumer and to the official email address of the Transport Department of Delhi government,” the government said.