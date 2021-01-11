Delhi: Govt official missing since return from Covid facility

A 45-year-old Delhi government officer has been missing for a month, following his discharge from a Covid facility. Nalin Chauhan, a deputy director at the Directorate of Information and Publicity, was last seen outside his home in North Delhi’s Tis Hazari on December 10.

According to his family, Nalin tested positive for Covid on November 20 and was admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital for two weeks. He was in the ICU and underwent plasma therapy, and was discharged on December 5.

Nalin, who lives with his wife and their two children aged 13 and 15, and his father, aged 70, was staying in a one-room flat next to their home after his discharge.

His wife Alpna filed a missing person’s complaint at Civil Lines police station on December 10. “I last saw him outside our house at 11 am. A team of doctors had come to test us for the virus. Nalin got the test done outside and went back to the apartment. After 20-30 minutes, I went to the apartment to give him coconut water and food but he wasn’t there. All of us had Covid and couldn’t meet each other… The test reports came after he went missing; he doesn’t have Covid now. I wish he comes back home,” she said.

The security guard outside the apartment told the family that Nalin left after telling him he would be back in a few minutes.

Additional PRO Delhi Police Anil Mittal said the investigation is on.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express, “Nalin left his wallet and phone behind. The teams were asked to look at CCTVs and conduct local enquiries. Last week, we found that Nalin walked from his house to Mori Gate. We are looking there.”

Meanwhile, the family has shared Nalin’s photo on social media and pasted his picture on walls and at other public places.

Nalin’s brother Bharat Chauhan has also come to Delhi from Poland, where he lives, to look for him. He said the family doesn’t know what happened. “We would text each other almost every day. I wanted him to come to Poland and stay with me for some time. After he tested positive, he was taken to the ICU and was alone. I can understand he might have been worried but we don’t know why he left. His condition was better when he came back home,” he said.