Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Delhi Govt now asks schools to suspend extra classes for classes 9-12 amid cold wave

On Sunday, the Directorate of Education (DoE) directed all private and private-aided schools to extend the winter break till January 15.

delhi weather, delhi news, indian expressDirectorate of Education (DoE) directed all private and private-aided schools to extend the winter break till January 15. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Delhi Govt now asks schools to suspend extra classes for classes 9-12 amid cold wave
After directing private schools to extend their winter vacations, the Delhi Government has directed all government and private schools to suspend “remedial classes” being held for students of classes 9 to 12 because of the cold wave, said officials.

On Sunday, the Directorate of Education (DoE) directed all private and private-aided schools to extend the winter break till January 15. In another order, DoE directed the heads of all schools to suspend the extra classes being taken ahead of finals and board exams.

“The remedial classes for students of classes IX to XII during winter break/vacation are going on in all Government schools. Now, keeping in view the prevailing conditions of extreme cold waves in Delhi, all the Heads of Government Schools of Directorate of Education are directed to suspend these remedial classes with immediate effect,” read a circular issued by DoE.

However, the work for the conduct of practical examination, project assessment and internal assessment for classes 10 and 12 for session 2022-23 will continue as per the schedule provided by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Don't miss |Delhi remains under cold wave grip

The school heads were also directed to inform students, staff members, SMC members, and parents. The winter breaks started on January 1 and will continue till January 15.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 10:19 IST
