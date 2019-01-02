Delhi govt notifies disability rules

Disabled-friendly buildings and offices may soon become a reality in the capital, with the Delhi government notifying the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules 2018 in their official gazettes.

The Delhi government’s Social Welfare Department termed the notification, which came into force on December 27, 2018, a “New Year gift” and attributed the delay in implementation to Delhi not being a full state. Two years ago, the Centre had passed the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which mandates disabled-friendly infrastructure and facilities at all public buildings and offices.

“The head of the establishment shall ensure that the provisions of… the Act are not misused to deny any right or benefit to persons with disabilities covered under the Act,” the gazette issued by the Delhi government said. “On receipt of a complaint from an aggrieved person regarding discrimination on the ground of disability, the head of the private establishment employing 20 or more persons or a government establishment shall initiate action in accordance with provisions of the Act,” it added.

A statement issued by Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Tuesday said: “Since the notification is done, the differently abled can avail the benefits and concessions in education, health services, loan facilities, jobs and any such governmental schemes.”